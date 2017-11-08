The Ottawa 67's will face the Gatineau Olympiques in an outdoor hockey game at TD Place next month.

The puck drops at 3 p.m. on Dec. 17, the day after the Ottawa Senators host the Montreal Canadiens on the same temporary rink in an NHL outdoor game celebrating the league's 100th year.

"When we got confirmation all the boys were really excited, myself included," said 67's captain Travis Barron. "It's like going back to your childhood, playing on the backyard rink with family and friends. I can't wait for that day."

The ice, boards and other equipment will be provided by the NHL.

Bernie Ashe, CEO of Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group, notes the Saturday NHL game is sold out, with 31,000 fans expected to attend the historic event.

Ashe said he'd like to see 15,000 attend the 67's-Olympiques game the next day.

"We would really hope families take advantage of the great prices. Not many people are able to watch an outdoor game. This expands our reach," Ashe said.

And even though the 67's and the Olympiques play in different junior hockey leagues, the game has been worked into both leagues' schedules, and will count toward their final standings.

In a news release, the 67's described the game as "a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

Ticket sales begin Nov. 13 at 10 a.m.