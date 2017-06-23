The last remnant of Aylmer's 100-year-old amusement park has been restored and added to the local museum.

The massive ticket booth is the only structure left from the once-famous Queen's Park fair that stood in the Aylmer sector of Gatineau.

Built in 1896, the amusement park drew hundreds of people across the river each weekend to ride the merry-go-round or feed the park's two bears. Giggles and shrieks could also be heard from the labyrinth maze and house of mirrors, according to Gilles Laroche, the president of the board of the Symmes Inn Museum.

Gilles Laroche stands in front of the century-old Aylmer amusement park ticket booth he helped restore. (Jessa Runciman/CBC News)

Then the depression hit and no one had money for the park. It closed in the late 1920s.

Rides and buildings were torn down and soon nothing was left, except the ticket booth.

"It's the only structure that was salvaged," said Laroche. "They tore everything down."

Booth discovered in backyard in 2003

The booth was forgotten for decades, until it was rediscovered in someone's backyard in 2003.

Two views of the old Queen's Park ticket booth before restoration work got underway in 2016. (Musée de l’Auberge Symmes)

"I found the pictures (online) and said 'what's this?'" Laroche said. "This guy was putting his lawnmower and all his tools in it."

But the museum didn't have time or funds to seek out the ticket booth.

Last year, the owner found out what his shed really was and donated it to the museum.

Under the eye of Laroche, it has been restored to its former glory.

"Those who knew about Queen's Park, they were so pleased to see this part of history kept," he said. "When I look at the pictures I can hear the boats ... and trains and kids having fun."