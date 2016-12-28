His classes incorporate everything one might expect to learn in university level history courses — from revolutions to 20th century social movements — but there is a major difference, all of his students are seniors.

"What I say in the class is exactly what I would say in any university classroom, exactly the same thing. They get the original documents to read and discuss," said historian Eric Teehan.

"The trick is, if they don't want to read them, they don't have to. They don't have to do any assignments and there's no marking."

That's because his students won't be required to cram for final exams.

They're all residents living in seniors' homes.

When Teehan and his family moved back to Canada from years of working in China, Teehan decided he didn't want to go back to university lecture halls and instead began teaching at seniors' homes in Calgary.

Now, he's been hired to do the same work at three different homes around Ottawa.

Never too old to learn

Carol Gaughan lives in The Court at Barrhaven where Teehan has already led about half a dozen seminars.

The 86-year-old said she finds the classes "terribly interesting" and called them proof that you're never too old to learn.

"Well it makes you think, and think about it a lot. He's a very informative lecturer," she said.

Carol Gaughan, 86, says it's never too late to learn new things. (Robyn Miller)

Teehan touches on a number of topics including slavery through the ages, China and the West and Aboriginal history in Canada.

Brian Payne said it keeps his mind sharp. It's been a long-time since the now 81-year-old graduated from university with a degree in structural engineering. He said he wanted to learn something new.

Brian Payne studied structural engineering but joined the history seminars to learn something new. (Robyn Miller)

"It's going back over history and I've read a lot of books related to it, either fiction or non-fiction and you get a better insight now," said Payne.

"You can ask Eric questions and he can invariably answer them," he added.

Teaching the teacher

Teehan, who had about 400 students by the time he left Calgary, said he learns as much from them as they do from him.

"These guys lived through World War II. They all gave me their impressions of the war and as a historian that's invaluable," he said.

In fact, Teehan's classes are full of people with stories to share, and a few are part of history themselves.

Take Felicity McKendry for example. She was recognized by Transport Canada as one of the very first female pilots in Canada.

McKendry said she signed up for Teehan's course because history was always her favourite subject.

Felicity McKendry said she was recognized as one of the first female pilots in Canada. She joined the course because history was always her favourite subject. (Robyn Miller)

"I've just always been intrigued by history," said McKendry.

"Learning where we came from and why we are here."

Staff at The Court at Barrhaven said participation in the courses is growing and there are plans to increase the number of seminars per month.

Teehan said he would like to see the idea of "lifelong learning" expanded to seniors' homes across the city.

"I know the advantage of them. I know what it does for early onset Alzheimers and dementia. The old adage is true, if you don't use it, you lose it," he said.