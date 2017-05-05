Enjoy music, make some art and take in the art of food this weekend.

​Good Enough to Eat

Good enough to eat — local artist Stephen Perry offers up a piece of toast. (Sandra Abma/CBC)

Has food ever been more pervasive in popular culture? Snapping a pic of your plate, posting and sharing it with friends and strangers is commonplace and pervasive on social media.

Art has long had its own obsession with food, from the simple bowl of fruit that has starred in so many still life paintings, to Andy Warhol's soup cans.

A huge, succulent clementine from artist Heather Fraser. (Sandra Abma/CBC News)

At Cube Gallery, 18 artists bring their own perspectives to beauty and issues of food — in the new exhibition "Provender."

From huge paintings of fresh asparagus and juicy oranges to warm buttered toast, some of the art is playful, while others, such as the photographs from Ruth Dick, are thought provoking.

Where: Cube Gallery, 1285 Wellington St. W.

When: Provender runs until May 28.

Cost: Admission is free.

The ubiquitous take-out food bag. This time it's a sculpture. (Marcus Jones)

​The Happening

Summer Baird, the owner of the Hintonburg Public House, is the organizer of the fourth annual Happening. (Sandra Abma/CBC)

On Saturday, the community of Hintonburg is holding a party, indoors and out.

The Happening celebrates what's unique about the neighbourhood, from its crafts people to its craft beer. Along the streets of Wellington West, local shop owners will host special events and workshops.

Bring your umbrella and rubber boots to Hintonburg Park, just behind the community centre, the headquarters for family-friendly action on Saturday. Local artists will be inviting all takers to get involved in creating art — print and prop making, painting and planting workshops will be held under the tents.

Later that evening on the outdoor stage, it's a free concert from the Empty Nesters, Slo' Tom and the Handsome Devils and singer-songwriter Lynn Miles.

Where: Hintonburg Park, Duhamel St.

When: Saturday's festivities begin at 1 p.m. and run until 10 p.m.

Cost: Most of the activities, including the concert are free, but some of the maker's workshops will charge a participation fee.

Banjo playing fortune teller

Birdie Whyte plays Sunday evening at the bustling Savoy Brasserie in Westboro. (Provided)

Birdie Whyte plucks on her banjo while singing soothing songs, both old and new, to end the weekend on a high note, every Sunday evening at the bustling Savoy Brasserie in Westboro.

Whyte, who is also the effervescent hostess of Monday night open mike at the Brasserie, can also tell your fortune, sending along good vibes to carry you through the rest of the week.

​Where: Savoy Brassiere, 334 Richmond Rd.

When: Sundays at 7 p.m.

Cost: ​Whatever you choose from the menu.