A man from Etobicoke, Ont., has been charged with careless driving after a fatal crash involving a cyclist on Highway 7 east of Perth, Ont., in June.

The cyclist was struck and killed by a cube van not far from Dufferin Road at about 6:40 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28.

The highway was closed in both directions for six hours, OPP said.

Christopher Smith, 49, from Perth, was cycling east when he was struck by the GMC cube van, which was heading in the same direction, OPP said. He was taken to hospital and was later pronounced dead.

The 30-year-old cube van driver is expected to appear in court in Perth, OPP said.