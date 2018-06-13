Highway 7 crash victim airlifted to Ottawa

More than six kilometres of Highway 7 near Perth is closed after a major crash.

Lanark OPP said a tractor-trailer and pickup truck collided on the highway in Tay Valley Township, west of Perth, at approximately 7:35 a.m. Wednesday.

The driver of the pickup truck was seriously injured and airlifted to hospital in Ottawa, police said.

Highway 7 is closed between Cameron Side Road and Glen Tay Road as police investigate.