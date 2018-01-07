Construction work to widen eight kilometres of Highway 50 on the eastern edge of Gatineau will begin by the end of the year, says the Liberal MNA for the area.

Papineau MNA Alexandre Iracà told Radio-Canada that a stretch of the highway between the communities of Buckingham and Thurso will be going from one lane in each direction to two.

The government is currently going over the bids for the project, Iracà said. There is no timeline yet for when the new lanes would be ready.

Papineau MNA Alexandre Iracà says the population of the area is growing and Highway 50 should grow with it. (Radio-Canada)

Fatal crashes on an undivided stretch of Highway 50 have put pressure on the Quebec government to widen the highway from Gatineau all the way to the Montreal area.

Gatineau Mayor Maxime Pednaud-Jobin told Radio-Canada a wider highway would improve the connection between the two cities.

Along with making the highway safer, Pednaud-Jobin said the additional lanes would help the region's economic development.

Iracà, whose party is entering an election year, said he wants to get plans going to widen the rest of the highway.