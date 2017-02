Vehicles are piling up on a fatal stretch of Highway 50 near Plaisance, Que. as a heavy snowstorm sweeps through the region.

Quebec provincial police said some 10 vehicles were involved in a pileup in the westbound lanes around 2 p.m. on Sunday as falling snow led to reduced visibility, but said there were no serious injuries.

There have been eight fatal crashes on the undivided stretch of road east of Gatineau since 2013, prompting calls for a widening of the road.

View a map of the fatal crashes on Highway 50 here.