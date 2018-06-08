Highway 50 doubling passes another milestone

Quebec's Ministry of Transport is calling for bids to study the doubling of Highway 50 between Mirabel and Lachute, a roughly 20-kilometre stretch starting about 130 kilometres east of Ottawa.

The study, announced Friday, will aim to pinpoint the optimal solution for widening the highway.

"All these measures demonstrate that the Ministry is acting and attaches great importance to road safety," Transport Minister André​ Fortin is quoted saying in French in a news release.

The study will also look at the road's design, lighting, and signage.

Between 15,000 and 21,000 vehicles use the highway between Lachute and Mirabel every day, according to the ministry.

Highway 50, which connects the Ottawa-Gatineau region to Montreal, has been the scene of eight fatalities along undivided stretches since it opened in 2012.

Last year 6 MNAs signed a letter asking then minister Laurent Lessard to include the widening of Highway 50 in Quebec's official infrastructure plan.

Construction work to widen another eight kilometres of Highway 50 on the eastern edge of Gatineau is expected to begin by the end of the year.