A spokesperson for Quebec's department of transportation is urging motorists to be extra careful as construction starts on Highway 50, which connects the Gatineau region to Montreal.

Two lanes in both directions have been narrowed between Montée Paiement and Boulevard Lorrain, and the speed limit has been reduced to 70 km/h, said Karine Sauvé, the department's information officer for the Outaouais region.

The Labrosse Boulevard off-ramp and Lorrain Boulevard on-ramp are also closed in both directions until Nov. 7.

"We will have to be careful. Slow down. It's very important," Sauvé told Radio-Canada in French.

Motorist Mario Charlebois said the delays will require patience, "but definitely [the highway] needs to be renovated."

"It brings more traffic all the time," he said.

The construction work is scheduled to finish in the fall.