Emergency crews had to rescue three people Tuesday morning after a car careened 12 metres down a embankment off Highway 417.

Shortly before 8 a.m., Ottawa firefighters and paramedics were called to the collision on the eastbound lanes of Highway 417 near the Moodie Drive exit.

A vehicle left the highway, travelled over the guard rail and ended up at the bottom of a 12-metre ditch, Ottawa Fire Services said in a media release.

Crews first had to cut away the vehicle's dash before hauling its three occupants by basket out of the ditch.

The rescue operation was completed shortly after 8:30 a.m., the fire department said.

Ottawa paramedics said the driver, a 48-year-old woman, and her two 77-year-old passengers were all treated for minor injuries.