Bulldozer runs over man at Highway 417 construction site
A man was critically injured when he was run over by a bulldozer at a Highway 417 construction site near Maitland Avenue on Monday morning.

Man in his 20s taken to Ottawa Hospital Civic campus trauma unit in critical condition

It happened at about 10:40 a.m., Ottawa paramedics said.

The man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was conscious while he was being treated at the scene.

He suffered serious leg, pelvis and abdominal injuries, and was listed in critical condition, paramedics said.

Highway 417 is being widened to four lanes eastbound and westbound between Maitland and Carling avenues. There is also work being done to reconstruct interchange ramps, rehabilitate Merivale Road overpass bridges, replace noise barriers and more.

