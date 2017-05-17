Two people have been seriously injured and the westbound lanes of Highway 417 near the Quebec border are closed after a tractor-trailer struck a construction vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

The collision happened just after 1 p.m. near Hawkesbury, Ont., about two kilometres west of the border, Ontario Provincial Police said.

A tractor-trailer travelling west from Quebec into Ontario hit a truck with a mounted attenuator used to guard road workers.

The construction truck was stopped on the highway near where repair work was being carried out when it was struck, OPP said.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The Ministry of the Environment has been called because of a fuel spill at the scene.

The Ministry of Labour and OPP are also investigating. Westbound traffic is being rerouted at the provincial border, OPP said.