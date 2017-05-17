Two people have been seriously injured and the westbound lanes of Highway 417 near the Quebec border are closed after a tractor-trailer struck a construction vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

The collision happened just after 1 p.m. near Hawkesbury, Ont., about two kilometres west of the border, Ontario Provincial Police said.

A tractor-trailer travelling west from Quebec into Ontario hit a truck with a mounted attenuator used to guard road workers.

The construction truck was stopped on the highway near where repair work was being carried out when it was struck, OPP said.

UPDATE: ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy417 WB at Quebec boarder #Hawkesbury - All WB lanes remain CLOSED, reopening time unknown. ^cc pic.twitter.com/S8y0vMg3HX — @OPP_COMM_ER

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The Ministry of the Environment has been called because of a fuel spill at the scene.

The Ministry of Labour and OPP are also investigating. Westbound traffic is being rerouted at the provincial border, OPP said.