Highway 416 reopened after serious crash near Manotick
As many as seven people may be injured after a crash Saturday night on Highway 416, Ottawa paramedics say.
Police had to shut down a stretch of Highway 416 from Manotick to North Gower after a multiple-vehicle collision Saturday evening.
As many as seven people may be injured in the crash near Brophy Drive, according to Ottawa paramedics.
The highway was initially closed in both directions between Brophy Drive and Roger Stevens Drive.
OPP reopened one lane in both directions shortly before 9 p.m.