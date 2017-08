A 23-year-old man from Côte Saint-Luc, Que. had his car taken away and is facing a large fine after he was pulled over for allegedly caught driving more than twice the speed limit on Highway 401.

The car was clocked going 216 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone at around 2 a.m., Thursday, near County Road 4 about 50 kilometres west of Kingston, according to a provincial police release.

The car was impounded for seven days, his driver's licence suspended, and he could face up to a $10,000 fine.