Two separate collisions involving tractor trailers clogged traffic along Highway 401 east of Belleville, Ont., Monday afternoon.

The first collision happened in the eastbound lanes at around noon when a tractor trailer jackknifed on the highway east of Shannonville Road, blocking all lanes.

A tractor trailer jackknifed in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near Shannonville Road on Jan. 8, 2018. (@tawnyalison/Twitter)

The tractor trailer was eventually moved to allow eastbound traffic to resume along the highway's left lane.

But at 12:20 p.m., a second tractor trailer collided with a car in the westbound lanes at Shannonville Road, blocking all westbound traffic.

Police have set up a detour on Highway 49 to reroute traffic around the closure.

Ontario Provincial Police did not have information on whether there were any injuries.

Highway 401 westbound lanes were also closed west of Belleville near Brighton, Ont., because of a separate collision.

The area where the collisions happened is currently under an Environment Canada special weather statement for snowfall, with some areas in the region expected to get 10 centimetres of snow.

Untreated roads are expected to be slippery, the weather agency warns.