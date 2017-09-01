One person was killed in a Friday morning crash on Highway 401 that happened just hours after another serious crash in the same area, OPP say.

The first crash — which involved a tractor trailer and two passenger vehicles — happened at about 1 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of the 401 between Joyceville Road and Highway 32.

The driver of the tractor trailer was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and a 55-year-old driver of one of the vehicles was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, OPP said in a media release.

A detour was set up to allow police to investigate and clear the scene. All eastbound lanes of the highway and one westbound lane were closed between Joyceville Road and Highway 32.

Then, just before 7 a.m., a tractor trailer and two vehicles collided on Highway 401 eastbound just west of the Joyceville Road exit, OPP said.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the tractor trailer was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Charges are pending against the driver of the tractor trailer, OPP said.

Highway 401 eastbound is closed at Highway 15, and the detour is expected to remain in place until late Friday afternoon.