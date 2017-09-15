A Cornwall, Ont., man has been identified as the victim of a fatal collision last Saturday on Highway 401.

The collision happened at about 12:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 west of Cornwall, Ont., near the community of Ingleside in South Stormont Township.

A car travelling east collided with a tractor trailer travelling in the same direction. The driver of the car, 31-year-old Jasmin Campeau of Cornwall, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene.

The tractor trailer driver was not injured.

The collision was close to where detours were put in place following a fatal crash the previous day between three tractor trailers.

In that crash, one tractor trailer was engulfed in flames and the driver pronounced dead at the scene. That driver has not been identified as police await results from the province's centre for forensic sciences.