At least 2 dead in Highway 401 crash in Kingston, Ont.

At least two people are dead after an SUV and a tractor-trailer collided near the western border of Kingston, Ont., Friday morning, OPP say.

Highway closed eastbound from Odessa, Ont., to Gardiners Road

CBC News ·
A Friday morning crash on Highway 401 eastbound between Odessa and Kingston's Gardiners Road exit involved an SUV and a tractor-trailer. (Frédéric Pepin/CBC)

At least two people are dead after an SUV and a tractor-trailer collided near the western edge of Kingston, Ont., Friday morning, OPP say.

Highway 401 eastbound is closed from the Odessa exit to Gardiners Road in Kingston, OPP said in a news release.

Officers were called to the scene just east of the Odessa ONroute rest stop at approximately 4:15 a.m.

The two victims who died were both in the SUV.

Investigators haven't yet been able to check the back seat of the badly damaged vehicle to see if anyone else was inside, OPP said.

Police are detouring vehicles between County Road 6 and Gardiners Road. They've closed the eastbound off-ramp at County Road 4 to "ensure orderly [detour] flow."

With files from Frédéric Pepin

