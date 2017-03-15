Highway 401 remains closed in both directions east Kingston, Ont., this morning after multiple pile-ups left one man dead, caused a toxic leak and prompted an evacuation on Tuesday.

In the first collision around 2 p.m. ET, five tractor-trailers collided with a car just east of Highway 137, Ontario Provincial Police said. Approximately one kilometre east of that collision, seven tractor-trailors crashed into three other vehicles, setting off multiple chain reactions involving other motorists.

A third collision involved three other tractor-trailers, OPP said.

Ontario Provincial Police closed Highway 401 between Reynolds Road and Mallorytown Road after one of the tractor-trailers leaked a toxic substance. Motorists were asked to stay inside their vehicles. (CBC)

"One of the involved [transport trucks] is leaking a toxic substance, as a precaution the area is being evacuated," OPP Const. Sandra Barr wrote in a news release Tuesday.

Ministry of the Environment officials have declared the area unsafe and the highway can't be reopened until it's made safe, OPP said Wednesday. Many of the vehicles involved still haven't been removed from the scene.

Driver of truck carrying chemical dead

The toxic substance was later identified as fluorosilicic acid, according to a statement from Kingston General Hospital. The chemical is mainly used to preserve wood. A hazardous materials team was called in to handle the spill along with environment ministry officials.

Police evacuated the area as a precaution after the chemical spill. Several first responders were exposed and needed to be decontaminated. (XBR Traffic)

"Exposure to the chemical could cause irritation to the nose, throat, respiratory system, irritation, redness or swelling of the skin and severe eye irritation," the hospital's statement said.

The man who was driving the transport truck that leaked died. His identity has not yet been released.

The eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 401 were closed, and they remain closed Wednesday from Reynolds Road to Mallorytown Road.

29 patients, including 13 first responders

Kingston hospital received 29 patients from the crash scene, including 13 first responders who underwent decontamination and were held for observation as a precaution. Some of the patients had already been released by the time the hospital issued its statement Tuesday evening.

The hospital declared a code orange over at 8 p.m. Tuesday. According to the Ontario Hospital Association, code orange is used in the event of an external disaster resulting in a surge of casualties seeking care at a hospital urgent or emergency department.

Barr told CBC News some first responders were exposed to the chemical while coming to the aid of the driver of a transport truck who was taken to hospital for his injuries.

"The five firefighters, for sure, were involved in trying to rescue this driver who was in his transport, and the three police officers as well," she said.

Site contained

The Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands, where the crash occurred, said in a statement that the site has been contained.

"All vehicles have been rerouted and all persons with potential chemical exposure have been transported for medical attention. No residential properties were affected and there is no risk to the general public," a spokesperson for the township wrote late Tuesday afternoon on the municipality's Facebook page.

"The Ministry of the Environment has been notified and cleanup crews have arrived on site to remediate the area from the chemical spill."

Police described conditions on the highway as "near whiteout" when the crash occurred.

Gananoque police posted a message on their Facebook page saying that according to the Leeds Fire Department, the hazardous material that leaked turns into hydrofluoric acid if exposed to heat.

"Hydrofluoric acid is a highly toxic, highly corrosive and poisonous solution which is harmful to skin, lungs and eyes."

Highway 401 tractor-trailer collision0:22

Video courtesy Dave Somerville