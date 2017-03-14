Highway 401 is closed in both directions between Reynolds Road and Mallorytown Road after some 30 vehicles collided in what police described as near-whiteout conditions.

OPP say the hazardous material unit has been called because some of the tractor-trailers involved in the crash were holding potentially caustic materials.

Police said they are evacuating the area as a precaution after a chemical spill. (Courtesy XBR Traffic)

"One of the involved transports is leaking a toxic substance, as a precaution the area is being evacuated," said Const. Sandra Barr in a news release. "Both east and westbound 401 will be closed to allow for the investigation. Detours have been set up."

Gananoque Police posted a message on their Facebook page saying according to the Leeds Fire Department, the hazardous material that leaked turns into hydrofluoric acid if exposed to heat.

"Hydrofluoric acid is a highly toxic, highly corrosive and poisonous solution which is harmful to skin, lungs and eyes."

OPP are asking motorists at the scene to stay in their vehicles while emergency crews work on the scene.

Ontario Provincial Police closed Highway 401 between Reynolds Road and Mallorytown Road after one of the tractor trailers leaked a toxic substance. Motorists are being asked to stay in their vehicles. (CBC News)

The collision happened Tuesday afternoon in the eastbound lanes of the highway at kilometre 659, which is near the exit to the Thousand Islands.

About 30 vehicles, mostly tractor-trailers, were involved in the collision, according to OPP Acting Sgt. Angie Atkinson.

It is not known if there are any serious injuries at the scene.