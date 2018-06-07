Second passenger dies after Highway 401 tour bus crash

A second man has died after a tour bus carrying dozens of passengers crashed into a rock cut along Highway 401 near Prescott, Ont., on Monday afternoon.

Xueying Ye, a 57-year-old man from Shanghai, is the second victim, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Thursday morning.

Const. Suzanne Runciman, an OPP spokesperson, confirmed that Xueying died in Brockville on Wednesday around 7 p.m.

Changlin Xu, a 54-year-old man from Suzhou in eastern China's Jiangsu province, died earlier this week, OPP and Suzhou's tourism bureau said Tuesday.

Changlin died at Kingston General Hospital, which received four patients after the crash. The other three patients were listed in critical condition Wednesday.

Dozens injured in bus crash on Highway 401 0:34

Patients in Ottawa, Brockville, Kingston

The Brockville General Hospital had two patients, one in critical condition Wednesday and another who was stable.

The Ottawa Hospital received five patients from the crash. Three of them had been discharged, one was in stable condition and the other was in satisfactory condition Wednesday.

Another 19 people were treated for less serious injuries at hospitals in Ottawa, Brockville and Kingston.

The bus was carrying 37 people — 35 Chinese citizens (34 tourists and one tour guide), an American driver and an American tour guide — from Ottawa to Toronto.

It crashed on the highway's westbound lanes at approximately 2:45 p.m. Monday, according to OPP.

The tourists who survived are from the cities of:

Suzhou (eight).

Nantong (three).

Shanghai (12).

Hefei (six).

Ningbo (three).

The bus sits on the side of Highway 401 after crashing Monday. The highway has since reopened. (Lars Hagberg/Canadian Press)

OPP investigation 'might take some time'

The tour was organized by a Sichuan branch of a Beijing-based tour agency called Beijing Trust Travel, according to China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism. Its parent company is Ctour Holiday based in the U.S.

The bus was operated by Union Tour Express, a company based out of Peabody, Mass.

Aiden Liang, a manager with the company, said Monday that the bus driver was in hospital and had a year of driving experience.

Runciman said Tuesday that the investigation "might take some time."

"The language [barrier] is always going to make it a little more difficult. Each statement would require a translator."

An OPP translator was brought to the crash site Monday, and other translators are assisting, she said.