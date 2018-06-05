One man has died and four people remain in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a tour bus carrying dozens of passengers crashed into a rock cut along Highway 401 near Prescott, Ont., on Monday afternoon.

The man who died was a 54-year-old from China, Ontario Provincial Police said in a release Tuesday morning.

No other details were released about the four still in hospital.

The bus was carrying 37 Chinese tourists from Ottawa to Toronto and crashed on the highway's westbound lanes at approximately 2:45 p.m. Monday, according to OPP.

Dozens of people were injured.

Heng Xiaojun of the Chinese Embassy in Ottawa visits one of the bus passengers injured in Monday afternoon's crash on Highway 401. (@ChinaEmbOttawa/Twitter)

'The province has to seriously look at this'

The mayor of Prescott is again calling for the two-lane stretch of Highway 401 in the area to be expanded to three lanes.

Brett Todd told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning on Tuesday it's a "depressingly familiar" story.

"This is the third significant accident on that stretch of the 401 in a month, and it follows of course on the heels of other significant accidents in January, in late November, last summer," he said.

Brett Todd, the mayor of Prescott, says the province needs to expand a two-lane stretch of Highway 401 in eastern Ontario to three lanes. (Lorian Belanger/Radio-Canada)

"It is something that's really bolstering the call for that three-lane expansion here for this stretch of the 401. I think we're seeing the traffic numbers are up to the point where the province has to seriously look at this."

Todd has called for the change several times after other crashes on the 401, and has called driving on the highway a "blood sport."

"It hits close to home here," Todd said.

"We have a volunteer fire department, we have very good people that are risking their lives protecting us ... and being called out for these regular occurrences on the 401 puts them at even greater risk."

Dozens injured in bus crash on Highway 401 0:34

Specifically, Todd is calling for three lanes of highway from the Highway 401/Highway 416 junction in the east to Brockville in the west.

The bus was operated by Union Tour Express, a company based out of Peabody, Mass.

Aiden Liang, a manager with the company, said Monday that the bus driver was in hospital and had a year of driving experience.