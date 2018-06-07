Third person dead after Highway 401 bus crash

A third person has died in hospital after Monday's bus crash on Highway 401 near Prescott, Ont.

OPP confirmed late Thursday evening that Weiping Lu, a 60-year-old woman from China, has died.

Xueying Ye, a 57-year-old woman from Shanghai, is the second victim, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Thursday morning. Earlier, police misidentified the victim as a man.

Const. Suzanne Runciman, an OPP spokesperson, confirmed that Xueying died in Brockville on Wednesday around 7 p.m.

Changlin Xu, a 54-year-old man from Suzhou in eastern China's Jiangsu province, died earlier this week, OPP and Suzhou's tourism bureau said Tuesday.

There are still two passengers from the bus in hospital who were initially admitted with life-threatening injuries, but have improved and are now in stable condition, according to the police.

The bus was carrying 37 people — 35 Chinese citizens (34 tourists and one tour guide), an American driver and an American tour guide — from Ottawa to Toronto when it left the road and crashed into a rock wall.

It crashed on the highway's westbound lanes at approximately 2:45 p.m. Monday, according to OPP.

The OPP is looking for witnesses to the crash and asking anyone who has not already spoken with them to call 1-888-310-1122. The investigation into the crash is ongoing and the police have not yet identified a cause.