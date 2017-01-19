A 54-year-old man is dead after the pickup truck he was driving went off an Outaouais highway and landed in a stream below.

The crash happened at about 2 p.m. on Autoroute 366 near the village of Perkins, Que., about 10 kilometres north of Gatineau.

The vehicle came to rest in the stream upside down.

Emergency crews arrived on the scene to rescue the man and try to resuscitate him, but were unsuccessful.

Police are investigating.