Two vehicles caught fire on Highway 174 early Thursday morning, leaving a motorcyclist critically injured and the westbound highway closed at Blair Road.
It happened at about 6:26 a.m.
Ottawa police said six vehicles were involved, including a motorcycle. The motorcycle and another vehicle caught fire.
The motorcyclist, a 47-year-old man, suffered severe second- and third-degree burns, paramedics said. He was taken to hospital in critical condition.
Another pileup reported
Ottawa police reported a separate six-vehicle pileup along the westbound 174 later Thursday morning.
The incident happened at 6:52 a.m. and no injuries were reported, police said.
