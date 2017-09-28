Two vehicles caught fire on Highway 174 early Thursday morning, leaving a motorcyclist critically injured and the westbound highway closed at Blair Road.

It happened at about 6:26 a.m.

Ottawa police said six vehicles were involved, including a motorcycle. The motorcycle and another vehicle caught fire.

The motorcyclist, a 47-year-old man, suffered severe second- and third-degree burns, paramedics said. He was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Two vehicles, including a motorcycle, caught fire on Highway 174 on Sept. 28, 2017, shutting down the highway's westbound lanes at Blair Road. (@cbcotttraffic/Twitter)

Another pileup reported

Ottawa police reported a separate six-vehicle pileup along the westbound 174 later Thursday morning.

The incident happened at 6:52 a.m. and no injuries were reported, police said.

Update: 174 WB at Blair, veh & motorcycle on fire, one transported with serious injuries. all lanes are closed. pls avoid #otttraffic — @OttawaPolice