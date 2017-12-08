A man was critically hurt in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 174 in Gloucester late Thursday night that forced the closure of the westbound lanes for eight hours.

It happened near the Montreal Road exit at around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night. The highway reopened just before 7:30 a.m. Friday.

One man was ejected from the car, and paramedics from Kingston, Ont., took him to the Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus trauma unit with critical injuries, Ottawa police said.

Damage to the car shows it rolled over onto its side. No other details were immediately available.

The Ottawa police collision investigations unit is handling the case.