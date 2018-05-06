Here's where to find Orléans' hidden foodie havens

When CBC Ottawa food reviewer Kent Van Dyk headed out to Orléans last week, he was surprised both by the size of the east Ottawa suburb and the number of tasty finds it contained.

"I did a lot of driving last night, four hours' worth of driving yesterday, circling [through] Orléans," he told CBC Radio's In Town and Out on Saturday.

"[And still] I probably missed some places."

Quest to showcase great destinations in the suburbs. 16:41

Orléans was the last stop for his three-part series looking into the best places to find unique ingredients and specialty food items in the city's suburbs.

In the first two parts of the series, Van Dyk explored Kanata and Barrhaven.

"The theme for all the people that I've I met doing [this] series is [they] have all been very friendly, very wonderful ambassadors to their business and to their communities," Van Dyk said.

To wrap up the series, Van Dyk explored shops in Orléans that sold everything from za'atar pies and double-smoked bacon to bagels and French pastries.

Here are some of his top picks

Located at 200 Vanguard Dr., Ali Baba Bakery offers Middle Eastern pies, salads and dips. (Ali Baba Bakery)

Middle Eastern hand pies

Warm, crispy, savoury pies are the most popular items at Ali Baba Bakery, one of the shops Van Dyk stopped at during his Orléans food hunt.

Their meat, chicken, za'atar, spinach and cheese pies are all baked inside a traditional gas-fired traditional oven at the bakery, found at 200 Vanguard Dr.

"There were tons of pies," Van Dyk said. "They start at 7:30 in the morning and they go right until 8 p.m. at night, and [they were] really busy and super friendly."

Ali Baba also offers Middle Eastern salads and dips, said Van Dyk, including hummus and tabbouleh.

Pâtisserie Délice Royal Bakery has locations at 900 Watters Rd. and 1600 Forest Valley Dr. (Pâtisserie Délice Royal Bakery)

The sweet side of Orléans

For breads, cakes and pastries, Van Dyk recommends Top of the Hill Bakery at 385 Tompkins Ave.

Situated inside a little strip mall, the bakery's home to butter tarts, peanut butter bars and breads — as well as many gluten-free options.

Top of the Hill is also right next to an Afghan and Middle Eastern grocery store called Baghlan Market, which offers a large selection of halal meats and specialty groceries.

Van Dyk also raved about Pâtisserie Délice Royal Bakery, which is well-known for their French pastries.

The bakery and chocolaterie, located at 1600 Forest Valley Dr., has been around for 22 years and sells everything from cakes to puddings.

Lavergne Western Beef offers both fresh and smoked meat — including twice-smoked bacon — at its Orléans location. (Lavergne Western Beef)

Smoked meat

Just slightly outside of Orléans — but close enough for Van Dyk's tastes — is Lavergne Western Beef.

The butcher, located at 3971 Navan Rd., has one of the city's largest variety of smoked meats, Van Dyk said. It's also well-known for its double-smoked bacon and pepperettes.

At the store you can find a variety of Eastern European groceries, he said, as well as suckling pigs.

Lavergne Western Beef is also right across from a small farmer's market stall where summertime visitors can pick up fruits and vegetables along with their meat.

Other stores and shops in the area Van Dyk recommends include the The Bagel Run, Chocolate Favoris and the Desi Food Mart.