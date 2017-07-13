Sheena Pritchard has lived in her Echo Drive home for 53 years and while she has no plans to move or renovate, she doesn't want the city adding her house — along with 357 others in Old Ottawa East and Old Ottawa South — to the city's heritage register.

Pritchard told members of the city's built-heritage subcommittee on Thursday that she got a "horrible shock" when she received a letter from the city earlier this year informing her that her home was being considered for the register.

"I'm very concerned about our ability to sell our house when it becomes necessary," said Pritchard, adding the register includes a lot of seniors like herself.

"You've saddled us with yet another requirement we have to deal with by having to come to all sorts of city committees to get permission."

The heritage register is an inventory of homes and buildings in the city that depict heritage architecture or design details, although it does not mean the homes have heritage designation.

As heritage staff explained at Thursday's meeting, having a home on the register does not limit the owner from renovating, altering or putting an addition on their home. But it does mean if they plan to demolish the house they are required to give the city 60 days written notice.

Another Glen Avenue home made the cut for the city's heritage register. (Supplied)

​That 60 days would give the city time to enter into discussions with the owner, or to determine whether it wanted to pursue a heritage designation for the home.

However, Coun. Tobi Nussbaum, who chairs the committee, said the register "is not a stepping stone to have someone's home designated a heritage property."

Register approved

The city's heritage staff evaluated 3,100 properties in Old Ottawa South and Old Ottawa East, before deciding to add 357 homes.

To be placed on the register, a building might have elements like 1920s Prairie Style architecture, cornices, ornate porches or decorative bargeboard.

John Calvert, who lives on Belmont Avenue in Old Ottawa South, told the committee he supports the register, although his home is not being added to the list.

He's involved with the Ottawa South History Project, which has published details of several heritage homes in the neighbourhood over the last decade.

"We are all temporary owners of our property, so we are a part of a long continuum of stewardship of our community," said Culvert.

"So we have a little bit of a responsibility back to the community to say, 'Wow, I have this beautiful exterior on my property and the community deserves to have a 60-day notice period of my intention to suddenly remove it from the community.'"

The subcommittee approved the addition of the homes to the register. It next goes to planning committee and then council for final approval.