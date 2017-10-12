The NHL's bid to play hockey on Parliament Hill may have failed, but come December, you could be performing a triple lutz on the icy lawn of Canada's seat of government.

Heritage Canada is expected to announce today that it will build the first ever skating rink on the Hill as part of the closing events for Canada's 150 celebrations. All events will be free of charge, though they may use tickets to manage crowds.

The rink is expected to be in operation for several weeks in December. However, one of the key events will be Canada 150 Skating Day on Dec. 10.

Communities across Canada are being encouraged to offer free skating on the same day.

NHL outdoor game moved to Lansdowne

Until late last year, the NHL was lobbying to host an outdoor game between the Ottawa Senators and the Montreal Canadiens on the Hill, but the logistics — and the protocols that govern the events that can happen there — proved impossible to surmount.

Mounting an NHL game on the Hill would have required at least four months to construct a temporary arena for 30,000 spectators, and there were concerns that the work would impede parliamentary business, public access and security.

In addition, an NHL game would have broken a long list of rules around what can take place on the Hill. Organized sporting events, charging admission, commercial advertising, and selling food and alcohol on the Hill are all prohibited.

Instead, the two teams will face off on Dec. 16 at Lansdowne's TD Place Stadium for Ottawa's first-ever outdoor NHL game.