Henry Burris is going out on top.

The 41-year-old quarterback is retiring from the CFL after 17 seasons, according to the Canadian Press.

His last game will be the 2016 Grey Cup, when he led the Ottawa Redblacks to a 39-33 overtime win over the favoured Calgary Stampeders, throwing for 461 yards on a bad knee.

He's been with the Redblacks for each of their three seasons in the league.

Before that, he was on two championship Calgary Stampeder teams, one as its starting quarterback, and also played for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Saskatchewan Roughriders and NFL's Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers.

He retires with the third-most passing yards (63,227) and touchdowns (374) in CFL history.

The Redblacks have scheduled a news conference for noon ET on Tuesday.