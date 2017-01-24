Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Henry Burris has announced his retirement from the Canadian Football League.

The 41-year-old will end his career on top after leading the Redblacks to a Grey Cup last season.

He was also named the game's most-valuable player as Ottawa beat Calgary 39-33 in overtime to win the CFL championship in November.

Burris has been with the Redblacks for each of their three seasons in the league.

Before that, he was on two championship Calgary Stampeder teams, one as its starting quarterback, and also played for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Saskatchewan Roughriders and NFL's Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers.

Burris retires with the third-most passing yards (63,227) and touchdowns (374) in CFL history.