Former Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Henry Burris says he's surprised people are making a "big deal" about a pair of tweets this weekend in which he questioned the struggling CFL team's leadership.

On Sunday — two days after the defending Grey Cup champions lost to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on a last-second field goal — the recently-retired Burris tweeted that the club "was not the same Redblacks team" as the 2015 and 2016 versions.

The "happily-retired" Burris also wrote that "you can't take the leadership of a team away and expect the same results."

I'm happily retired.. but look at all the names that led and made plays for us to get us into and win the Grey Cup. They're not here anymore — @HenryBurris

You can't take the leadership of a team away and expect the same results. This is not the same Redblacks team from the last two years!!! — @HenryBurris

The Redblacks are currently third in the CFL's east division with a dismal 1-5-1 record, and are avoiding last place only because the Hamilton Tiger-Cats have lost their first six games of the year.

Won Grey Cup MVP — then retired

Burris was an integral part of the 2016 team that won Ottawa's first Grey Cup in four decades, leading the club to an overtime victory over the Calgary Stampeders and taking home Grey Cup final MVP honours in the process.

The 42-year-old retired after the season — and while many people on Twitter agreed with his assessment, some suggested his comments were "arrogant" and uncalled for.

pretty arrogant. they have played edm and cal 4 times and should have won twice. also 3 games in 11 days. come on man. — @vjgvoice

Part of leadership is retiring quietly and not second guessing your former team. Bad form. — @DanArcand1

At the team's practice Monday, however, Burris said he was only pointing out that it can take a while for a team to gel again after seeing so many players depart.

"It's funny [that] it's actually a big deal to people. Because it's something that I've said from the beginning — that when you lose your core leadership group … there's a turnover rate that's going to happen," Burris said.

'He's entitled to his opinion'

Along with Burris's retirement, the team also saw the departure of a number of other players, including free agent receiver Ernest Jackson and defensive back Abdul Kanneh.

"This team is not far from where it can be successful. But the thing is, it's them right now them building that core together," Burris said. "Because the guys that were there last year — they're not going to walk through the locker room right now."

Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Trevor Harris speaks to reporters at TD Place in Ottawa on August 7, 2017. (CBC)

"I'm not going to let what people are interpreting mess up what we do together as a team. Because this is my family. I love these guys," he added.

Trevor Harris, who's taken over quarterback duties this year, said he hadn't seen Burris's leadership tweets first-hand.

"He's entitled to his opinion. We're focused on Edmonton," Harris said Monday.

"We have 11 games left, and we're going to take advantage of that, and make sure that we're going to be the best team we can be moving forward."