Grey Cup MVP Henry Burris says he plans to find out the condition of his knee and talk to both his family and team before making any decisions on whether he'll retire.

The Ottawa Redblacks quarterback hurt his knee during warm-ups on Sunday but returned to complete 35 of 46 passes for 461 yards in his team's 39-33 overtime Grey Cup win.

Arriving in Ottawa by train Monday afternoon, Burris said it was still too soon to make a decision about his future — but added that the injury would be a factor.

Burris said that while he felt a grind and a pop and initially thought it was a cartilage injury, he wants to talk to doctors and get a proper diagnosis.

"I have got to see what's going on with my knee, got to make sure my knee is in good standing," he said.

The 41-year-old Burris has played 17 seasons in the CFL and has been with the Redblacks for their entire three-season existence. He said he also needs to speak to his wife and children and find out whether it might be time to retire, so that he can spend more time with them.

Burris also said his future role with the team could be a factor in his decision.

Go out on top, or try to repeat?

Burris acknowledged winning his third Grey Cup would be a great way to finish his career, adding that defending the championship at home next year is also appealing.

Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Henry Burris arrived back in Ottawa on Monday after helping his team win the Grey Cup Sunday. (Simon Lasalle/CBC)

"As Brad Sinopoli said, we had the cake made and all we had to do was put the icing on and the cherry on top," said Burris. "And then after last night, he was like 'But bud, two cakes with icing and cherries on top tastes pretty good too.'"

"And of course, with the Grey Cup being here in Ottawa, that's always motivation to come back and get it done."

Burris said that while his teammates have been texting him since the victory, asking him his plans, now isn't the right time to make any decisions.

"Right now I'm going to enjoy this moment, I want to celebrate with Ottawa," he said. "We want to make sure this is a party people never forget — and I want to make sure I don't overshadow anything."