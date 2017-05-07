As flooding continues to seriously affect communities throughout eastern Ontario and west Quebec, here's where affected residents can go for help.

Water levels continue to rise in parts of Ottawa, including near the Lighthouse Grocery and Restaurant in Constance Bay on May 7, 2017. (Laurie Fagan/CBC)

Ottawa

As of Sunday afternoon, some 200 homes have been impacted by flooding and 100 of them have been evacuated, the city said.

The most seriously affected areas in Ottawa include Britannia, Cumberland, Constance Bay, Dunrobin, Fitzroy Harbour, and MacLarens Landing.

Three command centres have been set up to coordinate the relief efforts at the following locations:

Cumberland: the intersection of Morin Road and Phillip Road.

Constance Bay: 262 Len Purcell Dr.

Britannia: the intersection of Jamieson Street and Kehoe Street.

As well, the city has also established three emergency reception and lodging centres:

The Royal Canadian Legion at 377 Allbirch Rd.

The Francois Dupuis Recreation Centre at 2263 Portobello Blvd.

Inside halls A and B of the Nepean Sportsplex at 1701 Woodroffe Ave.

Residents can call 311 for updates, as well as visit a special emergency page on the city's website for the latest on road closures, sandbag pickup locations and other information. The city is also providing updates on Twitter.

Guy Lantegiene poses near a wall of sandbags on May 7, 2017, that he spent five days building around his home in Gatineau, Que. (Ashley Burke/CBC)

Gatineau

​Between 80 and 100 Canadian military personnel have been deployed to the Outoauais, including Gatineau, to assist with relief efforts.

In an update Sunday, the city said they had also acquired two amphibious vehicles to patrol the streets. A mobile command post has been set up at the intersection of Versailles and Watt streets.

Residents who have been evacuated from their homes can visit one of two centres for flood victims:

Centre communautaire Jean-René-Monette at 89 Rue Jean-René-Monette.

Centre de services de Masson-Angers on 57 chemin de Montréal.

The city has also set up temporary parking spaces for people affected by the floods:

Aréna Paul-et-Isabelle-Duchesnay (92 Du Patrimoine St.)

Aréna Beaudry (23 Saint-Alexandre St.)

Centre sportif Robert-Rochon (97 De L'Aréna St.)

Le Baron community centre (104 Du Barry St.)

The Red Cross is providing emergency services to Gatineau flood victims, including accommodation, food, clothing and living expenses.

The costs associated with these services will be fully covered by the ministère de la Sécurité publique du Québec for the duration of the evacuation, the city said.

The city is also coming up with a traffic plan, and people who can are being asked to either carpool, take transit, or work from home on Monday.

For the latest on the Gatineau flooding situation, visit the city's website.

People in a motor boat arriving to help deliver sandbags pass a sign intended for cars on Voisine Road in Clarence-Rockland, Ont., about 40 kilometres east of Ottawa, as rising levels on the Ottawa River and heavy rains continue to cause flooding, on Sunday, May 7, 2017. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Clarence-Rockland

​The city of about 23,000 people east of Ottawa declared a state of emergency Thursday, with around 200 buildings at risk from the flooding.

The Red Cross has set up an emergency shelter at the Clarence Creek Arena.

The city has also appointed a volunteer coordinator to handle calls from neighbours offering their help, and has created a list of services available to flood victims.

If people need help finding babysitting services or lodging for their pets during the flood, for instance, they can send an email to flooding_inondation2017@clarence-rockland.com.

The city has also established a hotline people can call at 613-446-1518.

The Ontario Provincial Police, meanwhile, is urging people to avoid using motorboats within the city as the wakes are causing water to spill over the sandbags and cause more damage.

For the latest updates, check the city's website.

Canadian Armed Forces vehicles arrive in Pontiac, Que., on May 7, 2017. (Estelle Côté-Sroka/CBC)

​Pontiac, Que.

Residents living on many roads in the west Quebec municipality are under a mandatory evacuation order. A complete list is on the municipality's website.

People are being asked to turn off the electricity when they leave and register at the Community Centre at 2024 Highway 148.

Those who provide information about where they're temporarily staying will receive updates from the local authorities.

The Red Cross was posted at the Luskville Library on Highway 148 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.