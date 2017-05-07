A helicopter tour of some of the Ottawa-Gatineau area flooding shows how high the water has risen during a rainy weekend.
The tour, which happened late Sunday morning, looks at areas along the Ottawa and Gatineau rivers, including:
- Pointe-Gatineau at the start,
- Boulevard Hurtubise around the 11:00 mark,
- Masson-Angers around the 16:00 mark,
- Rockland around the 28:00 mark,
- Patrie Island around the 34:00 mark.
CBC Ottawa previously took an aerial tour of the flooding on Thursday, before more than 60 millimetres of rain fell on the area.