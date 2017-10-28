Some lanes of Highway 417 are closed this weekend as Hydro One uses a helicopter to string transmission lines over the highway.

Choppers are being used to pull ropes and help crews with their work, the company said in a release.

François Côté of the Ottawa Paramedic Service shared this video of the high-angle job on Saturday.

Helicopter towing cable causing huge traffic delays in ottawa east #otttraffic #ottnews pic.twitter.com/JdH3tEbTDt — @Ottawa_Medic

The work is needed "to meet the growing needs of central Ottawa," Hydro One said.

The new wires are being installed from the Balena Park area to the Overbrook transformer station on Coventry Road. Work was being done between 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday and will happen again around the same time Sunday.

Flies right above my work on coventry 💪🏻👌🏻 — @_jkuhn

Pamela Bain tweeted this photo of the chopper after it landed.

More work is scheduled during the first two weekends in November, Hydro One said.