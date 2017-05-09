You can watch a replay of the video here.

CBC's Giacomo Panico did a bilingual narration of a helicopter tour of some of the capital region's flooded areas at noon ET as water levels start to subside.

The City of Gatineau said Tuesday morning water levels have already dropped slightly and are expected to recede gradually with no significant rainfall in the forecast.

Quebec's public safety minister said Tuesday morning the situation will turn from a major flood to an average flood, but the situation may not return to normal until the end of the month.

The noontime tour is expected to pass over flooded areas in Ottawa, Gatineau and Rockland.

CBC/Radio-Canada took three earlier aerial tours of the flooding: