Hydro One helicopter crews across the province will be standing down from their work Friday, pausing to grieve while investigators gather evidence at the site of a helicopter crash Thursday at a rural property in eastern Ontario that killed four employees.

The Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation. The TSB and Hydro One were expected to provide more information at a news conference from Tweed, Ont., beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET.

The one pilot and three crew members were part of a crew performing routine maintenance work on a hydro line and at a hydro tower on a property in the municipality of Tweed, Ont., when the aircraft went down.

Hydro One has not released the names of the victims until next of kin are notified. The workers were based in different regions from across the province.

Hydro One said workers would pause Friday "to take time to grieve and remember four members from our Hydro One family," the company said in a statement via Twitter.

Today we will honour our team members with a candlelight vigil at our offices across the province. Our hearts remain heavy as we continue to grieve the loss of four employees from our family. — @HydroOne

The owner of the property on Upper Flinton Road, Kim Clayton, said she heard a loud crash and saw workers rush to the tree line. She said she didn't see any smoke or fire but saw a piece of what looked like the plane in one of the trees.

The helicopter crash occurred northeast of Tweed, Ont. (CBC)

CBC News has learned weather was not a factor in the crash, meaning investigators will likely be looking at either mechanical failure or pilot error.

The helicopter was a 1999 Aerospatiale AS 350 B-2, registered to Hydro One Networks Inc., according to the TSB.

The pilot had an excellent record, proper training and no issues of concern, CBC News has learned.

Hydro One has eight helicopter crews in its fleet that aid in performing maintenance and repairs to hydro lines in remote areas of the province.

