Four people are dead after a helicopter crash northeast of Tweed, Ont., on Thursday.

The crash happened just before noon ET, according to OPP.

#OPP responding with JRCC and other resources to Helicopter crash with 4 fatalities #addingtonhighlands more information to come — @OPP_ER

An Ornge air ambulance was dispatched at 11:53 a.m. and a second air ambulance was dispatched at 12:15 p.m. Both helicopters were later called off.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been notified and three of the agency's investigators have been dispatched to investigate.

Tweed is north of Belleville, between Toronto and Ottawa.

More to come