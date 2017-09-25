Ottawa experienced the hottest day of the year Monday and the hottest fall day on record when the temperature hit 33 C at 3 p.m., according to CBC's climatologist Ian Black.

After an unseasonably cool, wet summer, Ottawa hasn't had rain since Sept. 8, a 16-day stretch that prompted Ottawa Fire Services on Sunday to impose a ban on all open-air fires across the city.

The city of Ottawa re-opened its splash pads this past weekend due to scorching heat and humidity.

The heat wave is expected to continue on Tuesday with cooler temperatures and a chance of rain forecast for Wednesday.

Although Monday was a work and school day, more than a few people took advantage of the belated summer weather to go down to the water or hit the links.

Sun bathers at Westboro Beach on Sept. 25, 2017, what turned out to be the hottest day of the year. (Amanda Pfeffer/CBC)

Another record high temp likely today in Ottawa. 18° now w/fog patches. 🌤High 32°. Relief by Thurs. #ottweather pic.twitter.com/8NU2N07bsv — @BlacksWeather

People enjoy the shade at Westboro Beach on September 25, 2017. The temperature hit 33 C at 3 p.m., a record high for the fall in the city. (Amanda Pfeffer/CBC)

Great weather and great talent at today's World Junior Girls Championship #WJGC Pro Am here at #MarshesGolf #Ottawa #golf #ottgolf pic.twitter.com/innl1obqJ4 — @MarshesGolfClub

Bathers escape the heat at Westboro Beach in Ottawa on a sunny Monday, Sept. 25. (Amanda Pfeffer/CBC)