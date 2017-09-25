Ottawa experienced the hottest day of the year Monday and the hottest fall day on record when the temperature hit 33 C at 3 p.m., according to CBC's climatologist Ian Black.
After an unseasonably cool, wet summer, Ottawa hasn't had rain since Sept. 8, a 16-day stretch that prompted Ottawa Fire Services on Sunday to impose a ban on all open-air fires across the city.
The city of Ottawa re-opened its splash pads this past weekend due to scorching heat and humidity.
The heat wave is expected to continue on Tuesday with cooler temperatures and a chance of rain forecast for Wednesday.
Although Monday was a work and school day, more than a few people took advantage of the belated summer weather to go down to the water or hit the links.
