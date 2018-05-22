Woman shot on Heatherington Road

A woman in her 20s was shot outside a home on Heatherington Road in south Ottawa late Monday night.

Ottawa police were called to the 1400 block of Heatherington Road, near Albion Road, at about 11:45 p.m.

Her injuries are not considered life-threatening, police said.

An ambulance was not called. She either took herself or was taken by someone else to hospital, paramedics said, and was eventually transferred to the Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus trauma unit.

No arrests had been made as of early Tuesday morning.