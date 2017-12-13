Ottawa firefighters say a man died in a highrise fire south of downtown Ottawa early Wednesday morning.

Fire crews were called to 1455 Heatherington Road near the intersection of Walkley and Albion roads just after 2 a.m..

Two people were removed from a fifth floor apartment, firefighters said.

One of them, a 55-year-old man, was declared dead at the scene and another was treated for minor injuries that didn't require hospitalization, according to Ottawa paramedics.

An Ottawa fire investigator is looking into the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's office is also investigating.