A heat warning has been issued for this weekend in Ottawa, with temperatures of over 30 C expected for this first weekend of fall.

The humidity will bump it further, making it feel like 40, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The warning continues into next week as the string of hot days continues.

Ottawa Public Health is advising people to drink plenty of water, be cautious when exercising and to avoid spending too much time in direct sunlight.

They're also warning people to be extra vigilant in taking care of pets and young children in the extreme heat.

Splash pads and indoor pools run by the city will be open to help you cool down.

And, as always, pack your sunscreen!