Environment Canada warns of heat risks for Ottawa area

Environment Canada issued a special hot weather statement for the Ottawa area Sunday.

Daytime highs near 31 C and lows of around 20 C are expected across the region.

The statement was issued for Gatineau, Prescott-Russell, Ottawa and Oshawa areas.

A cold front is expected to bring precipitation and cooler air on Monday and so the heat event will only be in affect for one day, Environment Canada said.

Find yourselves a cool spot (Dow’s Lake). Hot & a bit more humid today. Already 19°, heading for >30° under partly cloudy skies. Humidex near 38. Low 22. Even more humid Mon. ☔️/⚡️& 28°. Humidex near 40! Less humid Tues. Sunny & mild Tue thru Sat. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottweather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottweather</a> <a href="https://t.co/MOUjLsssnk">pic.twitter.com/MOUjLsssnk</a> —@BlacksWeather

The heat may pose a health risk, especially for older adults, infants and young children, and people with chronic illnesses.

Ottawa Public Health advises people to drink plenty of fluids, wear loose and light coloured clothing and to spend a few hours in a cool place away from the sun.

The agency is recommending residents and visitors to cool down at local beaches, pools and splash pads and community centres in the city.