A team of family doctors at a downtown Ottawa clinic is packing up and moving to a new location, leaving patients unsure where they'll find medical care.

A letter to patients posted inside the Heart of Ottawa Medical Centre at 270 Elgin St. by the clinic's owners, Chantal and James Dumont, states seven physicians are leaving on March 15, 2018, after they failed to reach an agreement with the clinic last month. Their departure would leave the clinic with just two doctors.

'Their decision is incomprehensible to us.' - Letter to patients from clinic owners Chantal and James Dumont

"Their decision is incomprehensible to us," the Dumonts wrote. "We are sincerely saddened by their decision as you may also be. We remain committed to our community and we are actively recruiting for another group of physicians who will take over our beautiful fully furnished medical office space.

"It would be a great disappointment for us and for the community, to have such a beautiful clinic go to waste."

It's not yet known where the departing doctors are going. A similar letter to patients from Dr. Brie-Anne Rosenberg states the physicians are trying to finalize their new location, and acknowledges not all patients will be able to follow them to the new clinic.

"While change can be difficult, we are excited to open our new practice and together with our staff we plan to make the transition as smooth as possible for you," Rosenberg wrote.

Patients unsure what's next

But for some patients, the uncertainty is worrying.

Michelle Desrosiers has been a patient of the clinic for more than three years. She said she finally found the clinic after a 10-year search for a family doctor.

A letter posted at Heart of Ottawa Medical Centre informs patients of the doctors' departure. (Philip Ling/CBC)

"I hope they don't move far away because for me it's not a long distance to walk up here," Desrosiers said. "I think it'd be pretty sad for other patients too. If they're elderly people or they have a hard time walking."

Another patient, MJ Jones, echoed those concerns.

"I'm getting older and I just live a couple of blocks away, so it's nice to be able to walk and not go to much trouble to see my doctor."

June Wells was also happy to find a clinic nearby after her general practitioner of 35 years retired.

"I think for older people who live in apartments, coming here to this area, we need to have a local clinic that we can go to and find a doctor," she said.

Patient June Wells says she's concerned about whether she'll be able to find a new doctor at an equally convenient location. (Giacamo Panico/CBC)

Clinic owner losing money

Clinic co-owner James Dumont, who also owns White Cross dispensary, a pharmacy in the same plaza as the clinic, said he understands the anxiety among patients.

"Trying to find a physician is like trying to find a needle in a haystack," he said.

Dumont first purchased the pharmacy in 2006 before taking over the clinic in June 2011.

But he said he's been operating at a loss ever since and tried to negotiate a new agreement with the physicians back in January. When those negotiations failed, he said he offered to sell the clinic to the physicians, but they turned him down.

In their letter to patients the Dumontsvow to keep the clinic open until March 15, 2018; after that, James Dumont said he doesn't know what will happen.

None of the physicians responded to requests for interviews.