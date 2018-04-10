'I feel blessed': 15-year-old who suffered cardiac arrest recovering in hospital

At a weekend tournament in the city's west end, things almost took a tragic turn.

Abdulla El-Astal, 15, was playing in a year-end futsal tournament, a version of indoor soccer, at Sir Robert Borden High School on Greenbank Road.

He said he was feeling fine that day, until part way through the game.

"I felt like I was tired so I went to the bench, and just collapsed," he said. "I just blacked out as soon as I fell. I can't remember anything."

'He stopped breathing'

Paramedics said he went into cardiac arrest — but they credited the quick actions of bystanders with saving his life.

Angela Seshadi, a pediatric cardiologist, was in the stands waiting to watch her own son play in the same tournament, when she noticed a commotion on the court below.

"He was sitting on the bench and he fell forward, and to me, as a cardiologist, that did not sit right," she said.

She said she rushed from the upper balcony down onto the gym floor. El-Astal's condition seemed to worsen quickly, she said.

"I kept my hand on his wrist, feeling for a pulse and then suddenly he stopped breathing and turned blue," she said. "So I lay him on his back and started CPR."

She said everyone there pulled together to help, with the team's coach calling 911 and several people hurrying to find an AED, or an automated external defibrillator.

According to paramedics, El-Astal regained consciousness en route to the hospital, making him the fifth person this year to be revived by a public access defibrillator.

Ottawa Paramedic Service spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps said having that AED there is crucial in many cases.

"People have been very good at using them," he said. "I'm very proud that the public stood up to the challenge, and did what they had to do."

'A hard transition'

El-Astal said he was diagnosed with a heart condition last year — an abnormal thickening of the heart muscle — but that he didn't expect anything like this to happen.

Now, he faces two more weeks at the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario, undergoing a barrage of tests to figure out the best course of treatment. It might be a pacemaker, he said, something that doesn't faze him so long as it helps keep him alive.

For now, he said doctors have told him that he might not be able to play competitive soccer anymore.

"Since I started walking, I started kicking a ball," he said. "So if I'm not able to play soccer anymore, it's going to be a hard transition."

Abdulla, here with his father and younger brother, will spend the next two weeks recovering in hospital. (Simon Lasalle/CBC)

His father, Sulimen El-Astal, said the family will have to find new activities now, ones that aren't quite so strenuous — and that each activity Abdulla does will be a little bit nerve-wracking.

He and his wife weren't able to be at the tournament on Saturday because they were both working, but hearing how people acted to help his son, he's overwhelmed with gratitude.

"They saved my son," he said. "I can't explain my feelings. I can't."