A newly expanded treatment centre at Ottawa's É​lisabeth Bruyère Hospital is helping seniors get back on their feet, and hopefully back home to resume living independently.

The hospital's geriatric day hospital program has been consolidated into a 15,000 square-foot area with large windows.

It's filled with specialized exercise machines, physiotherapy tables, balance bars and advanced computer programs to assist in pain management and rehabilitation.

Previously, this treatment was offered in a number of smaller rooms.

The expansion will allow more seniors to regain mobility and eventually return home, according to officials at the Lowertown hospital.

5,000 visits each year

Patients have access to twice-weekly treatments over 10 weeks.

The unit enrols 400 new patients per year for a total of 5,000 visits. Half of those are referred by family physicians who notice a patient struggling with mobility, or learn they're having trouble coping with everyday tasks such as cooking.

I want to get back to my little condo, make my own food and be more active. - Mary Lacroix, patient

The rest are already patients at the hospital recovering from strokes, surgeries or severe falls, and need to undergo rehabilitation before returning home.

A prominent Ottawa family helped fund the $6-million renovation, now called the John and Jennifer Ruddy Geriatric Day Hospital.

John Ruddy is a developer and member of the Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group, the business consortium behind the Lansdowne Park redevelopment.

$6-million expansion creates the John and Jennifer Ruddy Geriatric Day Hospital 1:26

Mary Lacroix, 88, has been in the hospital since mid-November when she fell and smashed her hip and femur.

She joined the program about 10 days ago.

A week ago she couldn't walk — today she walks gingerly, grasping metal balance bars for support.

Lacroix is due to be discharged in three weeks.

"I want to get back to my little condo, make my own food and be more active," she said.

"I"ve always been an independent person. To get out and enjoy lunches, buy my own groceries, but mostly just to get out and enjoy life."

Occupational therapists are teaching Lacroix safe ways to get in and out of bed with a walker so she doesn't fall again.

Physiotherapists put her through exercises to regain her strength, balance and the confidence to walk again.

"She's very motivated and able to walk, using her walker with just one person beside her," said Shiva Izady, a veteran physiotherapist at Bruyère.

"I think she has a strong will to go home, and when there's a will there's a way."

Regaining control

"[We're] trying to give people back some control … in how they want to live going forward." said Dr. Véronique French-Merkley, who treats patients in the day program.

"Our job is to help them figure out what is needed to help them stay at home [and be] sustainable."

Dr. Véronique French-Merkley treats patients in the day program at Elizabeth Bruyè​re hospital. (Laurie Fagan/CBC )

A recent graduate of the program, 86-year-old Heinz Ende is back at home months after recovering in hospital from heart valve replacement surgery.

"I don't give up easily. I'm a fighter and these people helped me achieve standing on my own," he said.

"More important than anything else, I don't want to leave my house. I think I'm going to live for a long time, hopefully."