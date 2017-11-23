Most of the $1.7 million will go to organizations in Ottawa, but Renfrew, Cornwall and Hawkesbury will also receive financial support. (John Moore/Getty Images)

The Champlain Local Health Integration Network is providing $1.7 million to health service organizations in the Ottawa area to expand their services to fight opioid addiction.

The new funds are intended to bolster and better integrate existing prevention, intervention, stabilization, treatment and harm reduction services.

Most of the money will go to Ottawa organizations, but other treatment centres in the area will receive funding as well.

According to the LHIN, new services will include an increased number of health professionals working in withdrawal management and drug addiction treatment counselling for youth and their families, as well as more health professionals who support and provide addiction treatment counselling for adults.

Funding will be provided to help Indigenous people receive culturally appropriate addiction treatment counselling and help homeless people receive addiction counselling and opioid overdose treatment.

The organizations receiving funds are:

Ottawa Inner City Health ($371,335)

Sandy Hill Community Health Centre ($351,281)

Montfort Renaissance ($319,545)

Rideauwood Addiction & Family Services ($168,320)

Royal Ottawa Mental Health Centre ($116,094)

Wabano Centre for Aboriginal Health ($120,000)

Dave Smith Youth Treatment Centre ($75,810)

Addiction Treatment Services, Renfrew Victoria Hospital ($85,000)

Pathways Alcohol & Drug Treatment Services ($28,500)

Cornwall Community Hospital ($50,980)

Hawkesbury & district General Hospital ($40,640)

The LHIN said in a press release that some of the new services are running already, while others will implemented in the coming weeks.