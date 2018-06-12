Young people in Ottawa turning to self harm, suicide

Young people in Ottawa are dealing with serious mental health issues and often don't know where to go to get the help they need, according to a report from Ottawa's public health agency.

One in nine students between Grade 7 and Grade 12 seriously considered suicide in 2017 and 60 per cent of those students said they wanted to talk to someone, but had no one to turn to, according to the Ottawa Public Health report.

The report said more than 1,300 students reported having attempted suicide in the last year.

In 2016 the rate of hospital emergency-department visits for self-injury, including cutting or burning skin and minor medication overdose was higher in Ottawa compared to the rest of Ontario. And it has risen considerably over the last five years.

The rate of self-harm for females five to 14 years of age requiring a visit to the emergency department almost doubled in Ottawa over a five-year period ending in 2016.

Scary statistic

The figure is likely much higher, stresses Benjamin Leikin, Ottawa Public Health's supervisor of mental health. Many who harm themselves don't go to the hospital, he said.

"It's scary, it's really a scary statistic," Leikin said. "This is troubling for everyone in our community and we have to get to the bottom why so many young people are self-harming."

A related problem? Young people are also not able to find help, Leikin said.

"There's absolutely a correlation because if people in crisis don't know where to turn, then we know we have to focus attention on decreasing stigma and really helping them to understand it's okay to reach out. There is no shame in seeking help," Leikin said.

The finding weren't all discouraging. Sixty-nine per cent of people over the age of 12 rated their mental health as very good or excellent and 91 per cent of those surveyed said they are satisfied with their life, the report noted.

The report brought together existing studies and surveys from federal government departments, including Health Canada, neighbourhood studies and local agencies that help the mentally ill.

The report also noted disparities based on the communities people live in.

Visits to hospital emergency departments for mental health and addiction issues for people living in the least advantaged neighbourhoods of Ottawa were twice that of those living in the most advantaged communities.

Leiken said there is a need for more qualitative information — the personal stories behind the numbers.

"What we'd like to know is more and we have to listen to experiences," Leiken said. "We'd like to dive much deeper into the data."

He emphasized this is especially the case with Indigenous, LGBTQ and multi-cultural groups who need to identify mental health issues particular to their community and then formulate strategies to help those in crisis.

"What is the impact of racism and discrimination on mental health?" Leikin asked. "Those who are discriminated against, who have social and economic inequalities have higher rates of mental illness."

Ottawa Public Health will be meeting with agencies across the city who deliver mental health services to discuss the report's finding and craft plans to best help the most vulnerable.